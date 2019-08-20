× Colbert County attorney pleads guilty to jury tampering

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Local attorney Billy Underwood pleaded guilty to jury tampering Tuesday morning, right before his trial was set to begin.

Underwood pleaded to a class B misdemeanor and will serve four months in the Colbert County Jail as part of a plea agreement. He also agreed to surrender his license to practice law.

Underwood was indicted in January 2018 on a felony charge of attempting to bribe a juror in a civil trial.

The plea agreement was reached Tuesday morning as defense attorneys and prosecutors were finishing up some motions and preparing to give their opening statements to the jury.

He has to report to jail in one week to begin serving his sentence.