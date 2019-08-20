Char Steakhouse coming to Huntsville’s Merchant’s Square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new steakhouse will open soon in Merchant’s Square.

Char, slated to open on August 26, will bring top cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and homestyle sides to the Rocket City.

The Huntsville location will seat 200, and plans also include a piano bar and private dining area for up to 65 guests.

Dough Hogrefe, partner at Char owner 4Top Hospitality group said it was a matter of time before the restaurant expanded to Huntsville.

“We have been looking at opening a restaurant in Huntsville for some time,” said Doug Hogrefe, partner, 4Top Hospitality Group. “It’s a growing and vibrant city, a perfect location to expand our restaurant group. We look forward to opening and meeting our new neighbors.”

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner every day, brunch on the weekends and, for entertainment, a New Orleans-themed jazz trio every Sunday.

Some of Char’s signature dishes include a chili-rubbed prime ribeye and pork chop and shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and crawfish tails.

The restaurant has already released its brunch/lunch and dinner menus, too.

Char will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s web, Facebook, or Instagram pages.