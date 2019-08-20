ATV burglar arrested in Florence

Photo courtesy Florence Police

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities arrested an ATV burglar early Sunday morning in Florence.

Florence Police said they were called to a burglary at Longshore Cycle Center around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found Roosevelt Casey, 29, loading ATVs into a box truck.

Authorities said the box truck was reported stolen from Dalton, Georgia.

Officers reported Casey tried running away when he saw them but was arrested by officers on a perimeter.

Casey faces multiple charges:

  • Four counts of first-degree theft of property
  • One count of first-degree receiving stolen property
  • One count of possession of burglar’s tools
  • One count of second-degree criminal trespass
  • One count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
