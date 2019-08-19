× Woof! Bring the canines out for ‘Dog Days’ on the Straight to Ale patio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The dog days are not over yet!

Straight to Ale at Campus 805 is hosting the ‘Dog Days of Summer‘ on Sunday, August 25th. Stop by the STA patio from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with your furry companion to enjoy raffles, live music, vendors, dog treats, a fenced-off dog walking area, and a kiddie pool just for pups!

Competition could get ‘ruff’ in the doggie costume contest slated to kick off at 11:00 a.m.

Pet Wants Huntsville, Happy Tails Ranch, and EarthWise Pet Huntsville will be on site with goodies and pet nail trims. A New Leash on Life will also be onsite with adoptable dogs.

Bama Witch Trials will be playing live music on the patio beginning at 12:00 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free.

Nothing but ‘pawsitive’ vibes at this ‘paw-ty’.