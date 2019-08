× We’re featuring big games across the Tennessee Valley with “Game of the Week”

Each week of the regular season of high school football, the WHNT News 19 sport crew will feature one of the big games across the Tennessee Valley.

Once chosen, WHNT News 19 will plan to be live from the stadium as we spotlight the two teams playing.

Have a suggestion for which game should be featured? Email our sports director at rocco.disangro@whnt.com.