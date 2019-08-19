US Space and Rocket Center participates in Smithsonian ‘free admission’ day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Save the date! It's almost that time of the year again to enjoy a free experience at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

As a Smithsonian affiliate, the museum will once again be participating in the annual 'Smithsonian Day' on September 21.

Pat Ammons with the USSRC says there are lots of new things for visitors to enjoy like the intuitive planetarium and a new Apollo Mission exhibit. They say nearly 6,000 people came last year, lining up as early as 7:30 am.

"It is really important to give the opportunity for people who may not be able to come otherwise, to be able to see this amazing facility that they have. Sometimes it's right here in their hometown, sometimes it's in the region. Sometimes we surprise folks who are just stopping by for the day and didn't realize they could get free admission that day," said Ammons.

For every email registered, two people get free admission. To register, click here.