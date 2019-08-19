× Suffrage anniversary celebration planned in Montgomery County, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One Tennessee county is beginning a yearlong celebration honoring suffragists and the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the amendment 99 years ago, giving women the vote.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the Clarksville and Montgomery County celebration will continue until next August, when a bronze statue titled “Tennessee Triumph” will be unveiled.

Plans for the celebration also include planting gardens around town to commemorate the yellow rose symbol of the suffrage movement, engaging nationally recognized speakers and researching Clarksville’s local suffragists.

The 7 ½-foot bronze statue is to be installed on the city square. It is being created by Nashville- and Phoenix-based sculptor Roy Butler.