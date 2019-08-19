Stolen car wrecks in Nashville, 2 killed

Posted 5:43 am, August 19, 2019

The evidence left after the car wreck.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two people in a stolen car were killed when it went out of control along a curve and struck a tree.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release the crash happened early Sunday on Donelson Pike in Nashville.

The statement says the driver of the stolen 2011 sedan and a front-seat passenger were killed. The male driver was not immediately identified, while the passenger was identified as 19-year-old Sean L. Holmes Jr., of Nashville.

Police say a back-seat passenger was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Another back-seat passenger fled the scene.

The statement says three guns were recovered from the vehicle, which was stolen Aug. 7 from an apartment complex.

The case remains under investigation.

