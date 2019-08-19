Steamy August Continues – Not Much Rain Ahead

We past the midpoint of August and the heat has a firm grip on the Tennessee Valley. With football season around the corner, we might be dreaming of some cooler days and falling leaves. We just have to wait a little longer for that. Highs Monday reach the middle 90s again and with dewpoints in the 70s, the heat index rises above 100°. Expect this forecast through the first half of the week. There is a *HEAT ADVISORY* for the Shoals from noon to 7pm.

We are in a hot stretch and the no real sign of cool down until maybe the weekend and it’s nothing earth shattering!” The best we can do is upper 80s to near 90 by then. The month of August remains steamy with only three days under the 90 degree mark. It has been a hot stretch for sure!

What about rain? August historically is the second driest behind October with 3.61″ on average. This month is very dry for most of the Tennessee Valley. Officially at Huntsville International, the total remains at 1.89″ with multiple dry days in a row. Some parts of northeast Alabama are up drought continues. It isn’t as bad in the Shoals where some of the heaviest rain set up shop over the last couple of months.

The forecast has a few isolated showers today with a greater chance of rain late week. Even then, there is no guarantee you get wet coming up this week. It’s the driest time of the year historically with the wet season not returning until December. We’ll see if we can get some heavier rain in here or a remnant tropical system across the Tennessee Valley. For late August into September, the tropics can get busy in a hurry. Right now, there is nothing going on.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion