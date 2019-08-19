× Rogersville community steps up to add security measures to school

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County town has come together to protect their schools. The program they came up with is a model being used across the state. This upcoming weekend, the town of Rogersville will be raising money to fund it.

Lauderdale County School consists of 9 buildings on 40 acres. It is one of the largest campuses in northwest Alabama. The community thought it was a little much for one school resource officer to cover.

“The community brought it to me, and it has worked great,” explained Lauderdale County School Principal Eric Cornelius.

As part of the program, the town of Rogersville donates up to $16,000 per year for a school police officer. Businesses, residents, even teachers donate money to pay the remaining part of an officer’s salary. Covering the school rotates among the Rogersville Police Department.

“Every officer that is on the city’s police force, are more aware of our campus,” said Cornelius. “The layout, the building entrances, the names of the buildings.”

Principal Cornelius says the School Police Officer works in conjunction with the School Resource Officer. While they are both charged with keeping children and staff safe, the police officer is more of a rapid responder.

“I had an elementary teacher come to me explaining how this just gave them a relaxed feeling where they can focus on teaching,” said Cornelius.

This Saturday, there is a community-wide fundraiser to keep the Rogersville police officer on campus this school year. The Lauderdale County High School – School Security Fundraiser will be held at at the school cafeteria on Saturday at 5pm. At a cost of $50 per ticket, two people will receive all you can eat shrimp or chicken. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or by going to Adam’s Auto Body Repair on U.S. 72 in Rogersville.