Report: Despite law, Alabama students attend public school without vaccinations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Records show thousands of Alabama students have attended public schools without immunization records, despite a state law requirement.

Our news partners at AL.com were the first to report the issue after obtaining data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The state of Alabama does require vaccine records before a student can be enrolled in school.

According to AL.com, 38 schools statewide showed at least 10 percent of students enrolled without any record of vaccination in 2018-19 school year.

The information is broken down by every public school in Alabama and includes exemptions, expired forms, and missing records.

A database from the previous school year shows 20 percent of students Owens Cross Roads school did not have proof they were vaccinated. That data totals out of 76 students.

However, Madison County Schools Spokesman Tim Hall says the district has different numbers. Hall tells WHNT News 19 Owens Cross Roads school had 7 students with religious exemptions, 6 were getting updated cards to show vaccination and 2 children from out-of-state have since provided necessary vaccine records. Hall adds that 8 out 15 students had vaccinations but failed to provide the necessary documentation.

The database shows Ridgecrest Elementary in Huntsville was missing proof for 33 students and 31 from Huntsville High.

In Albertville, Asbury Elementary apparently had 80 children enrolled without immunization records, according to data.

WHNT News 19 has asked the Alabama Department of Public Health for an interview on the issue.

The state law on immunization records for public schools is enforceable by school administrators.