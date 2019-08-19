Police on scene of shooting in north Huntsville

Posted 6:08 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14PM, August 19, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting Monday evening in the northern part of the city.

Police are on the scene on Scottdale Court, located off Pulaski Pike north of Stringfield Road, around 5:30 p.m.

The lieutenant at the scene said one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooing happened on Valleydale road and the victim ran to a residence on Scottdale Court to get away from the shooter. Residents of that home were not injured and authorities say they did not know the victim.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

