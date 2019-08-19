One in custody after attempted robbery in Florence

Posted 12:56 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, August 19, 2019

FLORENCE, Ala. – An alert teller helped prevent a robbery at a local credit union in Florence.

Police responded to a call of a panic button at the Listerhill Credit Union at the corner of College and Cedar Streets Monday.

Police said the would-be robber was waiting in line to approach the teller when they noticed something was off and pressed the panic button.

Officers arrested the would-be robber in the lobby. No one was injured.

