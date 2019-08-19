Huntsville man arrested for cutting woman during argument

Posted 10:45 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, August 19, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man is facing a domestic assault charge after he cut a woman during an argument, police said.

Jeffrey Watkins, 60, was arrested Saturday evening at an apartment on Executive Drive.

According to Huntsville police, Watkins and a woman were arguing over relationship issues, and Watkins picked up a knife and cut the woman. He ran from the area but was arrested a short time later, police said.

The woman was not seriously injured, police said.

Watkins was booked into the Madison County Jail. Jail records indicated Monday morning a bond had not been set.

