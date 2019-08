× Madison Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Madison.

Madison police say Trent Green is 5’3″ tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with khakis and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on where Trent could be, contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190.