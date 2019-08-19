Football Friday Preview: Hartselle Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - After 16 seasons and a state title under Bob Godsey, a new head coach will grace the sidelines at Hartselle High School.

Bo Culver enters his first year with the Tigers, coming from Deshler where he led those Tigers to a Class 4A state runner-up finish, and Culver hopes to make this season at Hartselle a good one.

Hartselle hosted its "Meet the Tigers" event tonight, giving fans a chance to see their football team up close, and the stands were packed. Culver, expected nothing less.

"People talk about how much our community supports football, and you can see right now behind us our stands are packed right now for meet the Tigers which is a very controlled practice for us," said Culver. "It's so exciting for our kids to see parents, family members, community members coming out to support us for this right here. It's what its all about I mean it's high school football in the state of Alabama. No place like Hartselle."

Hartselle opens up the regular season on 8/23 @ Austin.