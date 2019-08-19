× Fees waived for multiple cats & dogs at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, AL – To help find numerous dogs and cats forever homes, Huntsville Animal Services is offering a special for the remainder of the month.

Starting Monday, August 19, adoption fees will be waived for animals that have been at the shelter for more than ten days. Restrictions may apply for some pets.

All adoptions include vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to prevent pet overpopulation, rabies and license tags, deworming for parasites, and a free bag of dry pet food.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or visit their Facebook page.