Discounted tickets unveiled for Disney World guests
ORLANDO, FL. – Disney World is now offering a cheaper ticket option for afternoon and evening visitors at their Orlando theme parks.
Disney unveiled the ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets, these tickets allow guests entry after 12:00 p.m.
The tickets can be used at any of the four theme parks, allowing one per day.
- Magic Kingdom park
- Epcot
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park
Disney will also be selling multi-day ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets for two, three or four day stretches.
Tickets must be used on or before December 15th.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.