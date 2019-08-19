× Discounted tickets unveiled for Disney World guests

ORLANDO, FL. – Disney World is now offering a cheaper ticket option for afternoon and evening visitors at their Orlando theme parks.

Disney unveiled the ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets, these tickets allow guests entry after 12:00 p.m.

The tickets can be used at any of the four theme parks, allowing one per day.

Magic Kingdom park

Epcot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park

Disney will also be selling multi-day ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets for two, three or four day stretches.

Tickets must be used on or before December 15th.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.