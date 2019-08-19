Discounted tickets unveiled for Disney World guests

(Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL. – Disney World is now offering a cheaper ticket option for afternoon and evening visitors at their Orlando theme parks.

Disney unveiled the ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets, these tickets allow guests entry after 12:00 p.m.

The tickets can be used at any of the four theme parks, allowing one per day.

  • Magic Kingdom park
  • Epcot
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park

Disney will also be selling multi-day ‘Mid-day Magic’ tickets for two, three or four day stretches.

Tickets must be used on or before December 15th.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

