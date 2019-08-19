× DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after Friday night pursuit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested a man Friday after he led authorities on a chase.

According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Blake led deputies on a brief chase on County Road 732 near Ider.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics and Interdiction Unit arrested Blake.

The Sheriff’s Office added Blake was involved in multiple chases in both DeKalb and Jackson counties, along with breaking into Henagar School and several churches.

Authorities stated Blake had several warrants and he would face several new charges after the chase.

As of Monday morning, Blake was in the DeKalb County Jail on several charges: two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault. His bond was set at $22,000.