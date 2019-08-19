× Decatur man seriously injured in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

Huntsville Police said the man was taking the exit ramp from eastbound I-565 onto County Line Road when he lost control of the motorcycle heading into a curve.

Police further stated he hit a guardrail on the right side of the ramp, and the motorcycle deflected off it, sliding across the road on its side before stopping in the middle of the ramp.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said he was still in serious condition Monday morning, but is expected to survive. They don’t believe drug or alcohol use was a factor and expect no criminal charges will be filed.