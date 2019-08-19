× Construction begins on Research Park Boulevard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you take Research Park Boulevard as part of your morning commute you may see a major project starting on a portion of the highway.

According to officials, the construction on Research Park Boulevard/ 255 will begin on Monday, August 19th if the weather permits.

There will be two phases to this road improvement project.

PHASE ONE:

Phase one of the project will be widening the distance between Highway 72 and Old Madison Pike from four to six lanes. The total cost of the project is 47 million dollars, the city will pay 23.4 million dollars and the state will pay the other half.

The added lanes will be built on top of the existing grass median. According to the Mayor’s office, it should not impact your commute.

The widening project is expected to be completed in about a year.

PHASE TWO:

Phase two of the project will renovate the bridge over the Highway at Old Madison Pike and add new ramps at Bradford Drive and the Midcity development.

The work on the bridge replacement will be staged to allow one lane of traffic in each direction across the bridge to remain open.

The bridge project is expected to be completed by 2021.