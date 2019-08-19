× Authorities search for escaped inmate in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Kevin Bradley Nelson, 49, escaped around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call the AL Dept. of Corrections at 1(800)831-8825.

Nelson is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing 180 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing state issue white prison clothes.

Nelson was sentenced to two years in February of 2019 for receiving stolen property in Chilton County.