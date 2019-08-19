× ALEA resuming search for body of woman killed in July boat crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA officials resumed their search Monday for a woman who was killed in a July 4 boat crash.

According to Capt. Gary Buchanan, personnel from the Smith Lake Task Force, Deepwater Search and Recovery, and Houston County Search and Rescue will be searching for the body of Kelsey Starling in an area near Rock Creek.

Buchanan said Starling was killed in the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. that day.

Previous searches were hampered by an underwater forest, left behind from when workers didn’t chop down all the trees when Smith lake was created 50 years ago.

Authorities arrested Decatur resident William Jackson Fite and charged him with boating under the influence two days after the crash.

Buchanan added ALEA Marine Patrol will be enforcing an idle speed zone in the area and they expect the search to last throughout the week.