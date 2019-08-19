Alabama A&M holds ribbon cutting for newly renovated residence hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Thigpen Residence Hall.

"The students are just excited, they all want to come over and see what the new renovated building looks like. And this represents the template of what we intend to do with our other residence halls that we keep on the campus," said Andrew Hugine Jr., President of Alabama A&M.

The building is named after Placidia Emily Thigpen, who was a graduate of Hampton Institute and the University of Iowa. Alabama A&M officials say she became Supervisor of Education at Alabama A&M in 1936 and remained on the faculty until her death in 1954.

The ceremony allowed attendees to get a first look at improvements and new features in the facility.

"When I was here in 1957, it was home. Now it feels like a community," said Cora Gragg Redmond, Alabama A&M alumna.