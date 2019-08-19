Ainsworth opposes south Alabama toll proposal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is expressing opposition to a proposed toll bridge in south Alabama.

The Republican lieutenant governor posted a video Monday saying he is firmly against the project. Ainsworth is one of nine members on the Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

Ainsworth said the toll proposal will harm working families and violates “every conservative belief and principle that I hold.”

The proposed bridge will cross the Mobile River and Mobile Bay. State officials say tolls from $3 to $6 are needed to help finance construction.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the authority to meet on Oct. 7 to discuss the project.