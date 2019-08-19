1 dead following single-vehicle wreck in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – One person is dead following a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 31.

Officials say they were called to a wreck on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 72 at approximately 12:23 a.m. Monday. According to officials, the driver was traveling north on U.S. 31 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole. Officials say the driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Officials are investigating the wreck but say the driver appears to have been the only one in the car and on the road at the time of the wreck.

Officials say one lane on the northbound side of U.S. 31 will be closed while crews work to replace the pole.

