HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Northeast Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes held their Unity in the Community of High School Football event Sunday afternoon.

This event gives teams from all over North Alabama the opportunity to come together before the craziness of the 2019 season kicks off, plus coaches and players get to talk with members of the media.

One of the teams in attendance at the event was the Huntsville High Panthers, and the Panthers will be one of the first teams that will play this year, as they kick off their season against Decatur under the Thursday night lights this week.

Decatur is one of Huntsville's biggest rival games and the players say they're ready to start the season on a high note.

"It is one of our rival games, so naturally we wanna go out there and win and we haven't won in I think two years, so that's gonna be a huge checkpoint if we can get that W so that's our main goal right now," said Huntsville senior offensive lineman Stephen Cagle.

"It definitely changes the way we practice we come out with more intensity and wanna win that game, so we wanna come out high intensity and something to win for," said Huntsville senior defensive tackle Texas Williams.

Bob Jones is hitting the road for their first game of the 2019 season as they get ready to head to Memphis to play Christian Brothers.

Scheduling tough games like this is something the Patriots say they always want to try and do; in order to be the best they have to beat the best and head coach Kevin Rose says scheduling tough games at the start of the season will only help further down the line.

"You find out in a hurry where you have issues that have to be corrected going into week two, week three and down the line and sometimes you could play a weaker opponent out of the gate and you really don't learn anything," Rose said.

"It's a dog fight we're gonna have a dog fight in and out every play every drive we're gonna have a dog fight we wanna win every rep they wanna win every rep we're gonna compete," said Bob Jones senior wide receiver Donavan Brown.