Suspect in 2016 Decatur shoots pleads guilty to first-degree murder

DECATUR, Ala. – A suspect in a 2016 shooting in Decatur will spend 20 years in prison.

Thursday, Scott Doyle Dutton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Ashley McLemore.

The shooting occurred the evening of June 21, 2016, in the 600-block of 8th Street SW in Decatur.

Authorities said McLemore was initially conscious but later died at the hospital.

Our news partners at AL.com reported Dutton spent 252 days in the Morgan County Jail but was released on $50,000 bond in January 2017.

Court documents showed Dutton will receive credit for the time in the Morgan County Jail.