People in the Tennessee Valley are finding ways to beat the heat

People all around North Alabama are trying to enjoy their summer while also avoiding the hot temperatures.

Lacey Reinehl and her friends took a walk through Indian Creek in Madison early this morning to try to avoid the heat of the day. "The sun is coming up and it's starting to warm up, so we're on our way out," Reinehl said.

The summer may not be the best time to go for a run unless you're willing to break a sweat. Karyl Sadler and Rolf Goedehart did their best to get some exercise before the heat got unbearable. "Out in the sun, direct sun, it just feels like something is hitting you, it's that hot," said Sadler.

Many people in Decatur choose to avoid the heat by taking a boat ride through the Tennessee River. Myles Pettey works at Brickyard Landing Marina and said that on a typical weekend they put around 25 to 35 boats in the water. He does his best to stay cool while helping boaters get out on the water.

Not everyone is hanging out on the river, people are also jumping into swimming pools at the water park. Dylan Livingston is a manager at Point Mallard Water Park, and he's found this summer to be a busy one. "The parking lots have been full, the pools have been full, we've had a great crowd," he said. Houston Leeth says he comes to the park pretty much every week. "I've never been to a beach so it kind of gives me the idea of what a beach would feel like," Leeth said.

The best advice to people around the Tennessee Valley is to avoid the sun and stay hydrated. If you still want to take advantage of the water, you have a little time left. Point Mallard Water Park is open just for two more weekends. The park closes after Labor Day.