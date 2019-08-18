× Online Hoverboard Retailer Flies Off with Unanswered Complaints

Poor product quality and unresponsive customer service from a Wisconsin hoverboard company won’t fly with the WI Better Business Bureau (BBB), which is warning online shoppers about Hoverboards.com.

The company, which uses a UPS Store located in Appleton, Wisconsin as an address, has received 29 complaints from consumers in 19 states, including Alabama, since February 2018, plus 15 since the beginning of 2019. The BBB has not received a response from the company to most of those complaints, which has resulted in an F rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale. In addition, the BBB has received 7 negative customer reviews.

These complaints allege that the company’s products don’t work, the products are expensive to ship back to the business, and the business is unresponsive to customers’ communications. Most of the complainants lost between $150-$200. A North Alabama consumer filed a complaint stating that the business overcharged her after purchasing a hoverboard from their website, listed at $164.99. Upon email confirmation of her order, the charge reflected was for $311.99. The consumer states she spent almost 13 hours attempting to reach customer service. Once she was able to speak with someone, they quickly assured her that a new email would be sent with the correct amount reflected. However, the email never came, and her bank confirmed that the $311.99 charge was still on the account.

Additionally, the company has not responded to two requests by the BBB to substantiate the claims found on its website that it’s the “#1 Awarded Hoverboard for Safety and Reliability” and “largest UL2272 Certified Hoverboard retailer.” Reputable companies should be able to substantiate advertised certifications and superlative claims, but Hoverboards.com did not.

The company also did not respond to BBB’s request in October 2018 to address a pattern of complaints from consumers, who said that Hoverboards.com has been unresponsive to their concerns and that shipping fees are very high. In addition, it has not responded to BBB requests for basic, general information.

To file a BBB complaint against Hoverboards.com, go to www.bbb.org/complaints.

In addition, BBB offers these tips for hassle-free online shopping:

Research before you buy. Check out a company’s profile first at org to see the company’s BBB rating, complaint history, customer reviews and more.

Check out a company’s profile first at org to see the company’s BBB rating, complaint history, customer reviews and more. Look for contact information. Search the company’s website for a physical address, phone number and email address so you’ll be able to reach the company later if there is a problem. If the website doesn’t have any contact information, you may want to choose a different company.

Search the company’s website for a physical address, phone number and email address so you’ll be able to reach the company later if there is a problem. If the website doesn’t have any contact information, you may want to choose a different company. Pay by credit card. If you pay by credit or charge card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. If the product arrives defective or doesn’t arrive at all, you can dispute the charge on your credit card and temporarily withhold payment while the creditor investigates them.

If you pay by credit or charge card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. If the product arrives defective or doesn’t arrive at all, you can dispute the charge on your credit card and temporarily withhold payment while the creditor investigates them. Check out the terms of the deal, like refund policies and delivery dates. Can you return the item for a full refund if you’re not satisfied? If you return it, who pays the shipping costs or restocking fees, and when you will get your order? A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule requires sellers to ship items as promised or within 30 days after the order date if no specific date is promised. Many sites offer tracking options, so you can see exactly where your purchase is and an estimate when you’ll get it.

Can you return the item for a full refund if you’re not satisfied? If you return it, who pays the shipping costs or restocking fees, and when you will get your order? A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule requires sellers to ship items as promised or within 30 days after the order date if no specific date is promised. Many sites offer tracking options, so you can see exactly where your purchase is and an estimate when you’ll get it. Keep detailed records. Print or save records of your online transactions, including the product description and price, the online receipt, and the emails you send and receive from the seller. Read your credit card statements as you receive them; be on the lookout for charges that you don’t recognize.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org