Morgan County Sheriff’s Office advising public to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from Morgan County will be joining in a national campaign to crack down on impaired driving.

The campaign, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” started on Aug. 16 and runs through Sept. 2.

In addition to DUI checkpoints and patrols, deputies said they will be watching for distracted drivers, drivers and passengers who aren’t wearing seatbelts, and drivers violating Alabama’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to change lanes or use extreme caution when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

For the Sheriff’s Office, this campaign is personal.

“Last year 2 of our Deputies were severely injured when their patrol unit was hit head-on by a drunk driver,” said Captain Perry Shands. “We see and have experienced the impact this can have on those you care about.”