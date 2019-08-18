Marshall County Sheriff’s Office receives anonymous donation for Project Lifesaver

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A generous donation will now allow the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to buy a second receiver that will help locate individuals with a disability who have an increased risk of wandering off.

According to a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a member of the community donated $1,500 to Project Lifesaver on August 17.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office previously told WHNT it uses receivers when locating a missing person and can find the person quicker if they have a transmitter on their ankle or wrist. With only one receiver, when deputies get a call for a missing person, they have to go back to the sheriff’s office, get the receiver, and then go to the scene.

The woman who made the donation wished to remain anonymous but told Marshall County Sheriff’s Office “this program hit very close to home for her”. She had a loved one who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office currently has one receiver for the entire county and hopes to some day have at least one receiver for each of the four shifts.

The transmitters are free for families who need them, but they cost $275 each for the sheriff’s office to purchase. The receivers are more than $1,200 each.