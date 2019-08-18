Madison County Metro Jail hiring corrections supervisors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Metro Jail needs 22 corrections supervisors to be at full staff. Chief of Corrections Chad Brooks says the sheriffs office is continuously hiring.

The county has enough funding to employ 175 correction supervisors. Jail administrators say it's always their priority to keep a full staff in the jail, but it's been years since it's happened. They are looking to hire individuals who are passionate about serving the public, who treat people with dignity and respect, who are willing to work hard and are able to communicate with others.

Jail administrators say there are various reasons for the revolving door cycle of hiring corrections officers.

"The experience and training that people get, they are very trainable, they are good with people, they are good managers, they are good communicators, they are very good with conflict resolution and verbal deescalation. These things make them very marketable, so they are moving on to better jobs," says Madison County Chief of Corrections Chad Brooks.

Christopher Love has worked in the jail for 15 years and says the modern day detention officer plays many roles in the lives of inmates. "A detention officer is a councilor, is a friend, is a minister, but the main thing is they are they are the police inside that jail," says Lt. Love.

Love says they are looking for individuals who care about serving the public. "It is not our concern why they are in there. Our main job is to make sure while they are in there, they are treated with dignity and respect," says Lt. Love.

He says they are also looking for individuals who are good communicators. "The officers job is to keep the peace, to deescalate a situation before it gets critical. You're greatest weapon is here (your brain). We carry tasers. We carry spray. The greatest tool is your mind and your mouth," says Lt. Love.

Officials say they offer a comprehensive benefits package and are hoping qualified individuals apply.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.