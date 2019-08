× Huntsville Police investigating death on Evangel Circle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating after a person was found dead in West Huntsville Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police confirmed they were called to a report of a dead body in the 4400-block of Evangel Circle around 7 a.m.

Police stated they don’t know the cause of death, but are interviewing people to learn more.

They were also working to identify the person.