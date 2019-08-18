Heat and humidity stick around this week; scattered storms return to the forecast

Heat not going anywhere soon: For those looking for relief to the heat anytime soon, there isn’t really much good news.

Upper level ridging (aka high pressure) will strengthen at the start of next week across the southern U.S. and that will keep us quite warm across north Alabama and southern Tennessee. This ridge might break down a bit by the latter part of the week, but we don’t see any big relief from the August heat anytime soon.

Humidity increases into next week: The only silver lining to the very hot weather we have had so far this weekend is that, while it has been a bit humid, the dewpoints haven’t been quite as high as they were last week. That changes as we head into the work week as southerly flow develops at the surface and brings gulf moisture into the Tennessee Valley.

So, even though temperatures drop by a couple of degrees as we head into the first half of the week, the heat index will actually be a few degrees higher than it was this weekend. With that in mind, our advice is to stay in the A/C as much as you can, stay in the shade if you’re outdoors, and keep some nice, cool water around to sip on.

Scattered storms return to the forecast: As we bring back the more oppressive humidity, we’ll also bring back the chance for some scattered showers and storms.

We don’t have any big washouts in the forecast, but rather our more common summer pop up showers and storms. Some spots may get a good soaking over the next few days, while others may see little to no rain. If you’ve got outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to be prepared to be flexible and know that a rain out isn’t out of the question. — For a detailed look at the next 7 days, check out the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion.