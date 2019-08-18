Eric Seeman says country has anxiety, not PTSD, after shootings in El Paso, Dayton

The sadness over recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio has certainly not gone away. Americans are probably a little more fearful since those shootings.

In some ways, it’s almost like the whole country has a case of post-traumatic stress syndrome.

However, Eric Seeman, an associate professor of psychology at UAH, says that’s not entirely accurate.

“I think if we say it’s a national mood of anxiety and concern then yes, that is accurate. One of the problems with describing things like this as post-traumatic stress is that PTSD is actually in our diagnostic system considered a severe disorder. Anxiety on the other hand, although it can be very severe, is very different. So what we’re talking about is anxiety – about something that people can’t control.”

You can watch our entire interview with Seeman below:

