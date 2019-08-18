Auburn ends fall camp without naming starting quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - Fall camp came to an end on Sunday for the Auburn Tigers, and it wrapped up without the biggest question of the upcoming season being answered: Who will be the starting quarterback?

Head coach Gus Malzahn said in the off-season that he would like to name a starting QB before the end of fall camp but that just didn't happen. Now, Bo Nix and Joey Gatewood will continue to compete for the job as the Tigers gear up for their season opener.

"I think we're closer in that position I can't tell you right now what day, but we're gonna go back and now that fall camp's over in really all positions and just evaluate each position," Malzahn said. "We're gonna go back and if we can figure out who'll get us the best chance of beating Oregon and we get to that point we'll name the starter so I'm not ready to say exactly right now."

Malzahn said he would rather not wait until their first game to announce his starter, but he really can't speak on any specific timing situation right now since they are still trying to figure out who their best option will be.

Auburn kicks off its season against Oregon on August 31 out in Dallas.