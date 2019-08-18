Alabama A&M Student Government remembers fallen students at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - Students and families joined the Alabama A&M Student Government Association to remember fallen students - Franky Banks, Graduate Student Deloi Cook, and Javaon Ousley with a prayer vigil on the campus quad.

Student Government representatives say it is important for the friends and families of their lost Bulldogs to understand they are not alone in their grieving.

"God makes no mistakes. I just want everyone to be at peace eventually. It's a hurtful experience, it's painful to go through but everybody knows that God is on this campus," said Alabama A&M Student Government Association President Jacobi Gray.

Grief counseling is available through the Student Health and Counseling Center.