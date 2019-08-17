× US Customs computers coming back online after outage leads to long lines

(CNN) — The US Customs and Border Protection computer system was returning to normal Friday evening after a two-hour outage led to long lines at some airports.

“The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time,” the agency tweeted.

A tweet earlier from a woman at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York showed a long line of passengers.

“People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this,” Sarah Baird wrote.

The outage appears to have occurred about 3:30 p.m. ET.

Micah Lillard, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said airport operations are running as normal.

A tweet from Los Angeles International Airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

There were similar outages in January 2017 and 2018.