Unorganized tropical activity over east coast; Gulf remains quiet

The tropics have been fairly quiet so far this year, but as we head into the peak of hurricane season we will have to closely monitor the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center has noted a disorganized cluster of showers around Florida that will lift northeastward over the next 5 days. Conditions aren’t particularly favorable for development as this system lifts northeast, but it will likely provide some heavy downpours across the coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas. It is possible that the Tennessee Valley could receive some beneficial rainfall — check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.

Below is additional information from the NHC:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Disorganized cloudiness and showers over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and northeastern Florida are associated with a weak surface trough. Tropical development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina during the next few days. Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in that region. Please see products from your local National Weather Service office or the Weather Prediction Center's Excessive Rainfall Outlook for more information. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent. Forecaster Avila