Unorganized tropical activity over east coast; Gulf remains quiet

Posted 9:37 am, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, August 17, 2019

The tropics have been fairly quiet so far this year, but as we head into the peak of hurricane season we will have to closely monitor the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center has noted a disorganized cluster of showers around Florida that will lift northeastward over the next 5 days. Conditions aren’t particularly favorable for development as this system lifts northeast, but it will likely provide some heavy downpours across the coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas. It is possible that the Tennessee Valley could receive some beneficial rainfall — check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.

Below is additional information from the NHC:

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL
TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019



For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized cloudiness and showers over the northeastern Gulf of
Mexico and northeastern Florida are associated with a weak surface
trough.  Tropical development of this system, if any, is expected to
be slow to occur while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near
the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina during
the next few days. Regardless of development, the disturbance is
forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash
flooding in that region. Please see products from your local
National Weather Service office or the Weather Prediction Center's
Excessive Rainfall Outlook for more information.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Forecaster Avila
