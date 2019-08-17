× Registered sex offender arrested in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested a registered sex offender Monday in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Edward Johnson, 45, was arrested after he failed to report a change of address.

Additionally, investigators with the Special Victims Unit said he moved within 2,000 feet of a school or daycare.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on both of these charges. Bond was set at $5,000.