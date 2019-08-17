Growing tourism provides increased jobs and revenue to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Many people have come from all over the world to take part in this year's celebrations in Huntsville, which makes it no surprise that this year the Annual Alabama Governor's Conference on Tourism will be held in Huntsville.

"It's really exciting to have major attractions right here in Huntsville. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is the most visited attraction within the state. We have a lot going on here in Huntsville and we always do," said CVB President Judy Ryals.

She says the Rocket City and surrounding areas are a great place to be and explained that in order to host more people and grow in the future, the area needs more places for people to stay.

"We are very excited about the future with 1,500 hotel rooms coming online in the next two years," said Judy Ryals.

She stated that local residents may also benefit from a boost in visitors. "Every household saves around 850 dollars because of the money brought in through local tourism," said Ryals.

The CVB is continuing to work to bring larger conventions to Huntsville, including the Destination Showcase, which is for destination marketing and management professionals.