University of Tennessee to begin alcohol sales at football games Sept. 7

Posted 10:59 am, August 16, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 08: Tennessee mascot Davy Crockett carries the flag across the end zone during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennesee won the game 59-3. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee announced Friday that it would begin selling alcohol at Neyland Stadium beginning Sept. 7.

Tennessee becomes the sixth SEC school to make the change, which was given the OK by the SEC after a meeting in May.

Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have all previously made decisions to sell alcohol at games.

The new policy shift will allow sales at football games until the end of the third quarter. The policy doesn’t include suites, clubs and private leased areas.

Brigham Young University travels to Tennessee for the Sept. 7 game.

