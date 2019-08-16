× University of Tennessee to begin alcohol sales at football games Sept. 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee announced Friday that it would begin selling alcohol at Neyland Stadium beginning Sept. 7.

Tennessee becomes the sixth SEC school to make the change, which was given the OK by the SEC after a meeting in May.

Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have all previously made decisions to sell alcohol at games.

The new policy shift will allow sales at football games until the end of the third quarter. The policy doesn’t include suites, clubs and private leased areas.

Brigham Young University travels to Tennessee for the Sept. 7 game.