× Tyson Foods recalls nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken patties

Go ahead and check your freezer.

Tyson Foods Inc., is recalling 39, 078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous material.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled products have an establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped nationwide.

The following products are involved in the recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the chicken patties in your freezer, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Do not eat them.