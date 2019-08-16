× Two women rescued after getting lost in Morgan County woods

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two women are safe tonight after getting lost in the woods of Morgan County.

The sheriff’s offices said a woman and man decided to go camping in the woods near the Tennessee River in the Lacey’s Spring area.

While in the woods, the two got separated. The man was able to find his way out and contacted authorities.

Authorities said another woman went into the woods to try and find the first missing woman and got lost as well.

The Morgan County Sheriffs Office called Morgan County Rescue Squad, ALEA helicopter patrol, and deployed search dogs to help search for the missing women.

The women were found dehydrated, but are otherwise fine.

Update: 2 Missing Females: Deputies have located both females. One is dehydrated and under observation by EMS. 2nd female is uninjured. Special thanks to multiple agencies that responded to assist with search. pic.twitter.com/AIwYIqJTAp — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) August 16, 2019