Sparkman unveils new football and track and field multiplex

HARVEST, Ala. - Sparkman High School has unveiled its brand new football and track and field multiplex which includes a turf field, and a nine lane track just in time for the fall sport season. The new multiplex will benefit many student-athletes at the school.

"It's really exciting I think its going to bring the whole community together for real," said Sparkman junior defensive lineman KaRon White. "It's just really an exciting experience, it's going to bring the whole community together as a team, and it's just going to be a really good year. I just sat here and looked at it for a little while and was like man its a real blessing for real."

The Sparkman Football team will play its first regular season game on the turf August 30th when they take on Hazel Green.