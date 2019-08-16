Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing Georgia man

Posted 12:46 pm, August 16, 2019, by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The human remains discovered in a shallow grave in Alabama have been identified as a missing man from Georgia.

News outlets report the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the remains are that of 49-year-old Shawn David Jackson. WIAT-TV reports Jackson was reported missing in Clayton County, Georgia, on July 7.

Jefferson County Capt. David Agee told AL.com that people walking along a road near Mulga found the shallow grave.

He says investigators in Alabama and Georgia are working together to gather more information about Jackson’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.