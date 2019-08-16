× Probate judges preparing for new marriage requirements

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Soon couples looking to get married in Alabama will have to go through a new process in order to get legally married.

Marriage licenses will no longer be issued for couples who are tying the knot as of Aug. 29. Instead, they will fill out a standardized marriage certificate form that will must be signed by a notary and delivered to a probate judge’s office.

The Madison County Probate Judge’s office said the form will be on its website Aug. 28. The form must be typewritten, Madison County officials said, and an $89 filing fee is due with the form. The form must be filed within 30 days of the latter of the dates the form is signed by the spouses.

The marriage will then be effective as of the latter of the dates signed by the spouses.

The change from obtaining a marriage license came after the Supreme Court decided in 2015 to legalize same-sex marriage, leading some probate judges in the state to stop issuing marriage licenses altogether, rather than have to issue them to same-sex couples.