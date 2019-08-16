× Nashville woman dies following hit-and-run Thursday night

Nashville, TN (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian in South Nashville.

It happened at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Nolensville Road near Wallace Road.

Officers say a woman was hit by a car and the driver kept going. The woman eventually died at the hospital.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle involved at this point.

If you saw anything in that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.