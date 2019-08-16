Nashville to pilot program to end youth homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee city of Nashville is piloting a first-in-the-nation program to address homelessness among teenagers and young adults.

A Metro Social Services statement says the nonprofit Oasis Center is developing two programs with help from a $3.5 million federal grant. Both programs are designed to get homeless youth and young adults into housing quickly and without preconditions.

About $1 million will go toward housing and intensive services for 70 Nashville residents ages 18-24. Another $600,000 will be used to help 230 people under 25 find housing. Housing for youth younger than 18 will focus on family reunification.

The two-year, $3.5 million grant also provides technical assistance on a plan to end youth homelessness. After 2021, Nashville has the possibility to continue receiving $1.5 million per year for youth programming.

